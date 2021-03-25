Andreas Seidl 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Having joined McLaren in May 2019, Team Principal Andreas Seidl has been a key cog in the Woking team’s recent renaissance. But get to know him and it’s easy to see why.

On this week’s show the German discusses his hopes and aspirations for 2021 and why he couldn’t be happier with his driver line-up of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. He also opens up on his management style, what he learned on the way up with BMW in F1 and with Porsche at Le Mans, and why standing on the grid at Monaco will always be such a special feeling…

