Ruth Buscombe 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

She's the secret hand that helps guide Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi's race fortunes - Ruth Buscombe, head of race strategy at Alfa Romeo, joins Beyond the Grid this week to dissect how race strategists operate, how they try and plan and react to wild races like Sochi, what a race-turning strategy call feels like - and also on championing diversity and how her own journey into F1 began in the first place.

