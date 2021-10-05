F1 Nation: 2021 Turkish F1 GP Preview

He’ll be back on the grid with Williams in 2022 – but until then Alex Albon is flat out trying to help Red Bull prevail not only in the Turkish Grand Prix but the 2021 World Championship fight too.

Alex Albon joins TC and Damon for an in-depth chat about his Red Bull sim work, what he’s learned in his year away from F1 racing, how it feels to be replacing his mate George Russell at Williams, how the 2022 cars feel in the sim and his championship predictions. Plus, how lost passport drama struck Alex as he headed to sign his new F1 deal…

