F1 Nation: 2021 Russian F1 GP Review

Joy, despair, and everything in-between - Sochi served up a true classic as late rain produced a breathtaking finish.

Damon Hill, Natalie Pinkham and Tom Clarkson walk through how it all unfolded - from the late drama and Lando Norris's agony at missing a first Grand Prix triumph to Lewis Hamilton's record 100th, and of course Max Verstappen's spellbinding surge to second. Plus all the behind the scenes details from the paddock AND a helping of Ask Damon, with listener questions on 2022 and how to handle the most awkward media questions...

