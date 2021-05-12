Romain Grosjean 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Romain Grosjean returns to the show for the first time since September 2018 to discuss a life changing last six months for him. The Frenchman, of course, made headline news around the world for his miraculous escape from THAT dreadful fiery crash during the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix – and as he tells Tom, the episode has had a profound effect on him.

He discusses the aftermath, the flashbacks and his recovery, plus his subsequent decision to continue racing in Indycars. Grosjean also talks about how his upcoming F1 test chance with Mercedes came about, why he can’t wait to jump behind the wheel of a world title winner, and why he’s loving watching F1 2021 from afar…

