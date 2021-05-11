F1 Nation: 2021 Spanish F1 GP Review

On this week’s show Damon Hill returns to look back on an intense Spanish Grand Prix with Tom and Natalie. They discuss Hamilton’s 100th pole - and his response to Damon’s hyperbolic tweet about him! - plus the Briton’s strategic victory over Verstappen in the race. They also discuss that spicy start, Mercedes team orders, and TC shares some interesting behind-the-scenes observations on the title protagonists.

Then there’s chat on Leclerc, Ricciardo and Gasly, plus reaction to the surprising thing that Yuki Tsunoda says is best about being an F1 driver.

And finally, Damon answers YOUR questions in the latest edition of Ask Damon.

To ask the Champ a question, however silly, send a voice note to [email protected]

