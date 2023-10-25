Liam Lawson 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

In 2023, Liam Lawson made a stellar debut in Formula 1, filling in commendably during Daniel Ricciardo's hiatus. This not only underscored Red Bull's confidence in the Kiwi talent but also hinted that this might just be the beginning of his journey in top-tier racing.

Despite the evident disappointment of not securing a slot in the 2024 grid, Lawson is fiercely committed to reclaiming his place in the motorsport apex.

In a candid chat with Tom Clarkson, Lawson delves into his emotions upon getting the nod for Zandvoort, the invaluable lessons from the five Grands Prix he participated in, his aspiration to motivate upcoming racers in New Zealand, his ambitions for the coming year, and beyond.

