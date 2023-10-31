F1 Nation: 2023 Mexico F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Max Verstappen etched his name in the record books with an unprecedented 16th win this season, while Sergio Perez faced an unfortunate crash. Lewis Hamilton showcased his impeccable tyre strategy to clinch second, Lando Norris soared from P17 to P5 in a stellar comeback, and Daniel Ricciardo celebrated his first points since his F1 re-entry.

The Mexico City Grand Prix didn't disappoint the fans. Commentator Tom Clarkson teams up with Natalie Pinkham and the erstwhile Sauber and Haas racer, now Mercedes representative, Esteban Gutiérrez, to delve deep into the highlights and moments from the heart of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez venue.

Stay tuned for insights from Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc, McLaren's Chief Andrea Stella, and Aston Martin's Performance Maestro, Tom McCullough.

