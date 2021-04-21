Jost Capito 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Jost Capito has as good a motorsport pedigree as you’re likely to find. His most recent successes on the world championship stage have come in rallying, when he oversaw Ford and Volkswagen’s world title successes – and now he charged with bringing Williams back to the front of the grid.

On this week’s show the Grove team’s CEO opens up on what the Williams family made of his appointment, how his background on the Dakar rally will help him in the role, what Jenson Button will bring to the table, and why George Russell reminds him of the young man he signed for Sauber in 2001 – Kimi Raikkonen…

