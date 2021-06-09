Jeff Gordon 2021 Beyond the Grid interview

Our guest this week is a driver who never actually raced in F1 – but he did test an F1 car and very nearly raced one: Jeff Gordon. The Californian is a four-time NASCAR champion and global motorsport icon, who in 2003 enjoyed a life-changing F1 test with Williams.

He tells us all about that outing, how close he came to a switch to F1 afterwards, why he loves Grand Prix racing, the differences between NASCAR and F1, his friendship with Lewis Hamilton, and whether an F1 driver would succeed in stock cars…

