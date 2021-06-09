F1 Nation Podcast: 2021 Azerbaijan GP review



Fresh from his plane back from Baku, Tom joins Damon and Natalie to look back on a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix which saw Sergio Perez claim his first win for Red Bull after Max Verstappen’s spectacular exit.

They pick apart all the drama of that accident, Hamilton’s error at the restart, Vettel’s brilliance for Aston Martin, Gasly’s elbows out duel with Leclerc and much more. Plus there’s another edition of Ask Damon, including questions on tech gizmos and reading material.

To ask the champ a question, send a voicemail to [email protected]

