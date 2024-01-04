From Vegas Thrills to Christmas Chills: Max and Checo Spill the Beans

In an engaging season wrap-up, Nicola Hume sat down with the dynamic Red Bull duo, Max Verstappen and Sergio "Checo" Perez, for a candid conversation. The trio delved into a series of reflections and anecdotes from the whirlwind 2023 F1 season, shared their experiences from the euphoric celebrations following the electrifying Las Vegas Grand Prix, and discussed their plans for the off-season before the commencement of 2024's testing period.

The conversation then shifted gears as they tackled a variety of questions submitted by the avid listeners of Talking Bull. These ranged from the drivers' ability to gauge the duration of a pit stop while still behind the wheel, to their personal Christmas traditions, and even a hypothetical match-up: a go-kart race among the team principals. Who would take the checkered flag in such a unique race? Verstappen and Perez shared their thoughts, bringing a light-hearted close to the discussion.

