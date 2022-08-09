F1 Nation Podcast: Ask Damon Hill Special

You ask, Damon Hill answers! The 1996 F1 World Champion takes your questions in the first of two Ask Damon specials. What would Damon’s ideal racetrack be like?

Which F1 paddock took Natalie’s breath away? How do F1 drivers decide when to retire? Which race is Damon still ‘kicking himself’ about? And why is ‘Demon Hill’ credited on a 1999 rock album? Damon, Natalie Pinkham and Tom Clarkson answer all these questions and more…

