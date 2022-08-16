F1 Nation Podcast: Ask Damon Hill Special part 2

1996 F1 World Champion (and as we learned in the previous episode, guitar hero) Damon ‘Demon’ Hill answers your questions in the second of two Ask Damon specials. Which F1 figures would Damon Hill invite to his dream dinner party, and why wouldn’t Tom or Natalie get an invite?

There’s advice for going to watch F1 live for the first time, a small argument over how to say the name of a famous racetrack, and memories of an ‘ugly’ but creative bit of F1 tech.

