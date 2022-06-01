F1 Nation: 2022 Monaco GP Review podcast

The Monaco Grand Prix was a wet-dry race, adding thrilling drama to the glitz and glamour we've come to expect from the Principality.

Red Bull won a tactical duel, which catapulted Sergio Pérez to his first win of the season and saw Max Verstappen leapfrog ahead of his world title rival Charles Leclerc. Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham were joined by former Toyota F1 driver and three-time Le Mans winner Allan McNish to break it all down.

