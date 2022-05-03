F1 Nation: 2022 Miami F1 GP Preview podcast

F1 is heading to Miami for the first time ever! TC and Damon get together to consider which teams and drivers are in-form, which face the hard task of kickstarting their seasons at a brand new track, and pick their ‘Tier 1’ F1 drivers. Special guest, McLaren CEO Zak Brown tells us why McLaren’s bad start to the season gave him flashbacks, and how McLaren have recovered from a bad start to the season.

Plus, Zak explains why Lando Norris should be considered ‘Tier 1’, how Daniel Ricciardo’s more comfortable in his second season with the team, and how excited he is for the Miami GP. Damon’s sitting slightly uncomfortably after doing a 250 mile charity bike ride from the UK to France, but he’s still got the energy to take on your questions about new tracks and new fans.

