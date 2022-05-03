Alex Albon 2022 Beyond the Grid podcast interview

He says it himself, Alex Albon is back in F1 wanting to prove a point. After a 2020 season in which he scored his first podiums, but ultimately failed to match Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, he lost his race drive and spent 2012 on the side lines. ‘It killed me’, he says, ‘but the hunger never went away’.

Alex tells Tom Clarkson how hard he worked behind the scenes to help Verstappen win the Drivers’ Championship, and to fight for his F1 return with Williams in 2022. Now Alex is revitalised. He feels smarter and more at peace with himself. He’s certainly lost none of his skill behind the wheel - in Australia he drove 57/58 laps on a single set of tyres to score his first point for Williams in only his third race – and his friendship with rivals Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz is as strong as ever. A round of golf with those guys sounds like a lot of fun…

