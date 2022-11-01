F1 Nation: 2022 Mexico F1 GP Review Podcast

With his record-breaking 14th race win of the 2022 season, Max Verstappen hit new heights in Mexico City. One crucial on-track move and a brilliant strategy call were the keys to his victory, but could Mercedes have done anything differently to beat Red Bull? Tom Clarkson, Australian broadcaster Sam Power and F1’s expert tech illustrator Giorgio Piola explore why Verstappen won so dominantly, why Mercedes’ wait for a win in 2022 continues and why it was such a tough weekend for Ferrari.

Joining the trio are Mercedes’ Chief Strategist James Vowles, McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl, and Sergio Perez’s jubilant father Antonio. We celebrate the spectacle of the Mexico City GP with two legends of Mexican motorsport: Jo Ramírez - McLaren team manager in the days of Senna and Prost, and Adrián Fernández – racing driver, who’s supported home hero Perez since his karting days. Plus, two potential F1 racers join for a chat about their futures: Mexico’s IndyCar star Pato O’Ward, and Formula 2’s Jack Doohan, who made his F1 practice debut in Mexico with Alpine.

