F1 Nation: 2022 USA F1 GP Review Podcast

On an emotional weekend, Red Bull Racing added the 2022 F1 Constructors’ Championship to Max Verstappen’s Drivers’ crown.

Team Principal Christian Horner tells Tom Clarkson about one of Verstappen’s most impressive victories, and explains why this win means so much to the team as they mourn the loss of the team’s co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Then on a walk through the paddock, Tom, Formula 2 champion and Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich and journalist Diego Mejia bump into Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and Mick Schumacher to hear the inside story of their races.

Plus IndyCar champion Alex Palou, fresh from driving for McLaren in Friday practice, talks about his future plans.

