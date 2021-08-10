F1 Nation: 2021 Summer break podcast

It’s the F1 summer break, and that means it’s time for something different on The Nation.

As the gang enjoy a well-earned rest, we’ve got a couple of special Ask Damon episodes to keep you entertained.

On this week’s show 1996 world champion Damon Hill is joined by Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham as he answers YOUR questions on who he swapped helmets with, what he used to eat before a Grand Prix, who his ideal team mate is, and what it was like to film a Pizza Hut commercial with Murray Walker back in the day…

