F1 Nation: 2021 Portuguese F1 GP review

On this week’s episode of The Nation, TC and Pinks look back on the Portuguese Grand Prix and Hamilton vs Verstappen Round 3.

Joining them (from an airport in the Algarve) to discuss how Hamilton bounced back from an early mistake to take victory is F1.com Senior Writer Lawrence Barretto, who also gives his views on Ferrari’s form and Raikkonen’s error.

Then French journalist Julien Billiotte, for the country’s best selling motorsport magazine Auto Hebdo, joins to discuss Alpine’s upsurge in form and why everyone in France loves Pierre Gasly…

