Portugal F1 GP Preview with Gerhard Berger & Damon Hill

After a weekend without F1, TC and Damon Hill look ahead to the Portuguese Grand Prix with special guest, F1 race winner and notorious prankster Gerhard Berger.

Together they share some of their most memorable moments and hilarious anecdotes from the race - including several massive shunts, a famous overtake and Ayrton Senna’s maiden win. Then they look ahead to this year’s race and the next instalment of Lewis Hamilton versus Max Verstappen, before another instalment of Ask Damon, this week with a theme of racing driver arguments.

