Monisha Kaltenborn 2021 Beyond the Grid interview



Monisha Kaltenborn is an F1 trailblazer. After growing up in India, she moved to Europe with her family and went on to study law, and it was as a lawyer that she first came into contact with F1.

Over the years that followed she’d go on to become an integral part of the Sauber F1 team, first as CEO and then as the sport’s first ever female team principal.

She discusses that incredible journey, plus her experiences of being a high-profile woman in a male-dominated environment – and what the sport needs to do to have more women follow in her footsteps.

