Enrique Bernoldi 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast Interview

In his 28 Grand Prix outings, Enrique Bernoldi didn't manage to secure a single World Championship point, marking a stark contrast to his 2001 rookie contemporaries: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen, and Juan Pablo Montoya.

However, the Brazilian racer was no stranger to the spotlight during his short-lived tenure with the Arrows team. Delve into the story of how Enrique became pivotal to a defining moment in Red Bull's Formula 1 journey and the intriguing account of his confrontational exchange with Ron Dennis during the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix.

Moreover, in an intimate conversation with Tom Clarkson, Bernoldi sheds light on the reasons behind his challenges in F1, the roots of his discord with teammate Jos Verstappen, and several other captivating anecdotes.

