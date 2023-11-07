F1 Nation: 2023 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

At the São Paulo Grand Prix, Max Verstappen showcased his supremacy by clinching victory in the F1 Sprint on Saturday, followed by his remarkable 17th win of the season on race day. Meanwhile, Lando Norris secured his seventh podium finish this year. The event also witnessed a thrilling climax, with Fernando Alonso narrowly beating Sergio Perez for third place by a mere 53 thousandths of a second in a finish that had fans on the edge of their seats.

Reporting live from the bustling heart of Interlagos, we have our own Tom Clarkson accompanied by Fred Ferret from L’Equipe and the freshly crowned Formula 3 champion, Gabriel Bortoletto, offering their insights on the exhilarating Brazilian Grand Prix.

The episode features firsthand accounts from both Alonso and Norris on their experiences during the race. Additionally, key figures from the paddock, including Aston Martin's Team Principal Mike Krack, Mercedes’ Technical Director James Allison, and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, join us for an exclusive post-race analysis.

