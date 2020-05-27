Andrew Green 2020 Beyond the Grid interview

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When it comes to giant killing in F1, few have done it better than Racing Point in recent years – in fact in 2016 and ’17, with the smallest budget on the grid, the then Force India team outperformed many well-healed opponents to finish fourth in the constructors’ championship. One of the architects behind that success was long-running Technical Director Andrew Green, whose F1 career started in the very same squad in 1991, in their Jordan guise.

On this week’s show, Tom chats to Andrew about what makes Racing Point such a lean, mean fighting machine, why under an Aston Martin re-brand they could become race winners, what it was like seeing Michael Schumacher drive an F1 car for the first time and much, much more…

