Stirling Moss 2020 Beyond the Grid Special

On the 12th April, the world of motorsport lost a giant with the news that iconic 16-time Grand Prix winner Sir Stirling Moss had passed away aged 90.

In the final few years of his life, Moss stopped doing public appearances and interviews because of his health. But he did sit down for a chat with Mia Forbes Pirie, a close family friend, for what is believed to be his final in-depth interview, providing us with a compelling and poignant first-hand account of an incredible life lived at full speed.

In this special episode of Beyond the Grid, you can listen to probably the last interview he did back in 2016 a few months before he got ill.





