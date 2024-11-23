Nyck de Vries Impresses McLaren in Surprise Paul Ricard Test

Nov.23 - Nyck de Vries could soon be back in the Formula 1 paddock.

Although initially affiliated with McLaren since childhood, the Dutchman got his break in 2022 when serving as Mercedes' reserve driver - when he substituted for the ill Alex Albon at Monza and impressed.

Red Bull snapped him up for its junior team AlphaTauri for 2023, but was outclassed by Yuki Tsunoda and replaced by Daniel Ricciardo mid-season.

Now 29, he returned to Formula E and also raced in WEC and Super Formula this year, but last week was spotted testing a two-year-old McLaren at Paul Ricard.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Viaplay in Las Vegas that de Vries could be set for a bigger role for 2025 - such as replacing the Audi-bound Gabriel Bortoleto as reserve driver.

"It went very well," said Brown when asked about de Vries' surprise McLaren test. "You know he has a long history with McLaren, of course. He started with us right at the beginning of his career.

"We are now going through our TPC (testing of previous car) program to evaluate a few drivers and Nyck is one of those drivers."

Brown continued to explained: "We are looking for simulator drivers, test drivers, drivers for tyre testing. Unfortunately they haven't asked me to do it," the American laughed.

"Luckily, Nyck is a great talent. We wanted to get to know him again and he did a really good job. So we'll see what happens."

When asked when more will be known about de Vries' potential future with McLaren, Brown concluded: "Probably at the end of the year."

