Haas drivers keen to start contract talks

Aug.28 - With Haas now committed to Formula 1 beyond 2020, the American team's current drivers are keen to start contract negotiations.

It is widely expected that Kevin Magnussen, who is already under contractual 'option' with the team for 2021, will keep his seat.

"There's not that much to talk about," he is quoted by BT newspaper.

"It's in their hands, but I see no reason to be stressed. I am reasonably calm about the situation, because I feel comfortable in the team and also feel that they are happy with me."





But it could be a different story for Romain Grosjean, with the likes of Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez linked with his Haas seat for 2021.

"Do I expect to discuss the contract soon? Of course yes," the Frenchman said at Spa.

"There are not so many vacancies in Formula 1, so the fact that Haas is staying for five more years gives me more chances to continue my career."

As for when the talks might begin, Magnussen continued: "I hope it will be as soon as possible, but no meetings are planned with Gunther Steiner or Gene Haas about the future at the moment."

Team boss Gunther Steiner admitted on Thursday that Haas is "considering all options" for 2021.

"We are looking at all the drivers and have not yet made a decision. I'm not trying to avoid your question, it's just that we have just signed the Concorde Agreement and I am yet to talk with Gene about the drivers.

"I want him to contribute to that, and this will happen in the near future."

↓ ↓

Check out more items on this website about: