VW boss prefers Formula 1 over Formula E

Aug.28 - Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess has dropped a tantalising hint about the German carmaker giant's potential future in Formula 1.
Even though VW brands Audi and Porsche are in Formula E, Diess says he prefers motor racing's top class of open wheel racing - even when considering the future of technology.
"In my personal view, it would be better to go ahead with motor racing," he said on Linkedin.
"F1 becoming CO2 neutral using synthetic fuels is a much more exciting and fun tech-competition than Formula E," Diess added.
In fact, he said Formula E is akin to "driving a few laps in city centres in gaming mode".
However, the Austrian also insisted: "All of this only makes sense if we get carbon-free electricity soon. It's possible.
"But Germany's target date to exit coal power only by 2038 is - for a rich, tech-leading country - by far not ambitious enough," said Diess.
IMO, we need less OEM influence, not more. BTW, I've tried FE for several years, and it just plain sucks.
N'importe quoi "neutre en CO2" les voitures sont en acier, les pneus en caoutchouc, il y a de l'alu, du carbone, du plastique, du cuivre, la batterie ... Rien n'est neutre en CO2, absolument rien. De l'électricité sans carbone ???? et comment par miracle du saint-esprit !
They all keep paying someone else to off load and say they are neutral, its just a magic trick that doesn't really happen but money changes hands a plenty... 🙂
Ils continuent tous à payer quelqu'un d'autre pour se décharger et se disent neutres, c'est juste un tour de magie qui ne se produit pas vraiment, mais l'argent change beaucoup de mains ... 🙂
Can't happen soon enough! bring back the Golden Era of Grand Prix motor racing when the Four Rings went head to head against the Three Pointed Star. Mercedes may not wish to acknowledge the true history of the phrase "Silver Arrows," but in the days of Carraciola and Rosemeyer it symbolized the competition between Mercedes and Auto Union! Note to VW: Don't mess with history by nominating Porsche as your formula One marque--it has to be the Four Rings of Audi!!