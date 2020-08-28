VW boss prefers Formula 1 over Formula E

Aug.28 - Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess has dropped a tantalising hint about the German carmaker giant's potential future in Formula 1.

Even though VW brands Audi and Porsche are in Formula E, Diess says he prefers motor racing's top class of open wheel racing - even when considering the future of technology.

"In my personal view, it would be better to go ahead with motor racing," he said on Linkedin.

"F1 becoming CO2 neutral using synthetic fuels is a much more exciting and fun tech-competition than Formula E," Diess added.





In fact, he said Formula E is akin to "driving a few laps in city centres in gaming mode".

However, the Austrian also insisted: "All of this only makes sense if we get carbon-free electricity soon. It's possible.

"But Germany's target date to exit coal power only by 2038 is - for a rich, tech-leading country - by far not ambitious enough," said Diess.

