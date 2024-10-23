Alonso Calls Rookie Lawson Idiot After Aggressive Austin Battle

Oct.23 - Red Bull is unfazed by Formula 1 rookie Liam Lawson's very public and extended spat with two-time champion Fernando Alonso in Austin.

The US GP was 22-year-old Lawson's first race since replacing the ousted Daniel Ricciardo at the Red Bull junior team RB - and he impressed.

The New Zealander is clearly a contender to potentially replace the struggling Sergio Perez at the senior team next year, but so too is his RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

Backer Honda is pushing Japanese Tsunoda's candidacy very hard, with HRC president Koji Watanabe even publicly calling for Red Bull Racing to give the 24-year-old a test.

"We have some plans for Abu Dhabi," said Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, presumably referring to the end-of-season test. "But, as you know, we also have (Isack) Hadjar and now Liam as well."

As for Lawson, he attracted F1 veteran Alonso's fury in the Austin sprint race last Saturday with his feisty wheel-to-wheel racing. The two-time champion called Lawson an "idiot" on the radio and was later spotted and photographed arguing with the young New Zealander.

"He said he was going to screw me and I think he kept his word," Lawson then said after qualifying, following another on-track moment between the pair coming out of the pitlane.

"He was really upset - I don't know why," said Lawson. "Hopefully he can get over it and we can move on."

Alonso had calmed down somewhat by the end of Sunday's main race, but he warned Lawson that their sudden new rivalry could be set to race on.

"Everyone behaves as they want on the track," said the 43-year-old Spaniard. "I think that's fine. It's 24 races, so you always meet each other here and there during a season."

As far as Red Bull bosses Marko and Christian Horner were concerned, however, they enjoyed Lawson's run-in with Alonso. "He was very impressive all weekend," Marko said. "And Alonso was complaining!"

Horner agreed: "I guess if you get into a fight with Fernando and stick out your elbows in your first race after coming back, you're probably doing something right.

"I think he had an exceptional race," the Briton added. "He showed speed, he showed courage. It was a great comeback."

