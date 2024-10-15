Formula 1 has always been a glamorous sport, and the drivers of each era have become iconic, almost rock-star-like people in the collective public consciousness, from James Hunt to Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Alongside the drivers, the racing tracks and locations have also been a staple part of the sport's iconic nature, with a few of the mainstay tracks providing stellar moments and the elegance that the sport is associated with.

This is the case at a venue such as Monaco, unlike any other motor racing track, one of the key things about Monaco is that it is also one of the casino capitals of the world.

Why is Formula 1 linked with casino capitals?

Formula 1 and the Glamour of Casinos

There has always been a link between F1 and casinos for some reason. It could be that glamour is present in both walks of life, so it only makes sense that the two would naturally merge together, enhancing that elegant lifestyle at least once a year (although that has increased with the number of races at these types of locations in recent years).

There are a few classic racetracks, such as Silverstone in the UK, Monza in Italy, Spa in Belgium, and Interlagos in Brazil, that capture the imagination of the fans, but there are three specific race locations on the Formula 1 calendar that are known as great casino capitals of the world, adding to the glamour of race weekend. So, let’s break down each:

Monaco Singapore Las Vegas

Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix has been the jewel in the crown of Formula 1 as a sport for as far back as anyone can remember. It is possibly the most famous race in all of world motorsport, but it also has that cache of the elegant, beautiful people of the world, the casino lifestyle, the grand billionaire’s yachts on the marina, the history of James Bond, and the gambling paradise of Monte Carlo.

It is probably the most difficult and prestigious race for drivers to win. The narrow, winding streets through the heart of Monte Carlo bring together high speeds and tricky 90-degree turns, a unique challenge for even the most seasoned competitors. The first Monaco Grand Prix was held in 1929 but became part of the Formula 1 world circuit during the 1950s and 1960s, although the current layout and direction of the track have only been in place since 1969 and shortened again in 1990.

One of the most famous sections of the track is linked to casino style, with the Place du Casino bend providing that glamour shot. The beautiful and rich people of the world congregate on race weekend, watching the blur of cars go by from the Hotel de Paris terrace.

Singapore

The Marina Bay Circuit, in the heart of the spectacular city-state, has only been on the F1 calendar since 2008. The street track was the first night-time race in F1's history, which added a little bit of prestige to the proceedings. It is a fast, hot, humid race, with a tight circuit on the streets that leaves cars close to the barriers at every stage of the track and race.

It really does leave the nerves jangling for drivers and spectators in the stands and at home watching on television. The 23 corners provide a lot of challenges to the drivers, and with the level of heat and humidity (even during the night), drivers can lose as much as 3 kg in weight during the course of a race.

The arrival of F1 in Singapore came hot on the heels of the legalisation of casino gambling in the country in 2005. This signified a considerable shift in the economics of the country and heralded an increase in tourism that has steadily grown to this day. The Marina Bay Sands provides a standout iconic landmark and high-class casino offerings for visitors, with plenty of fabulous retail and dining ventures to choose from. Singapore is now a global destination for gambling and sport, and the two surely go well hand in hand.

Las Vegas

There were two races in Las Vegas in the history of F1, back in 1981 and 1982, but it was a weird location, and F1 hadn’t captured the imagination of the US audience at that time. Fast forward a few decades and the mind-blowing success of the Netflix documentary series ‘ ’ plus a slow burn growth for the race in Texas over many years, and the States was ready for more F1. Miami was added to the calendar the previous year, and now the pinnacle of the sport in the US, Formula 1 on the Las Vegas Strip!

Utilising the Strip was always the key to making Las Vegas a success. There were challenges and stumbles across the debut race weekend last year, but overall, it did capture the imagination of the crowds in Las Vegas and watching across the globe. Las Vegas has been a global casino smash since it was first built up into the location we know it today back in the 1940s onwards. Today, it is the most glamorous destination in the world, known for the glitz and glamour of its casinos, the artists that have residencies there each year, from the Rat Pack back in the day to U2 at the futuristic Sphere today, and everyone in between.

Formula 1 and casino towns, it just makes sense.

