The significance of the remaining sprint races in the title battle

We are approaching the final straight in one of the most exciting Formula One seasons in recent history and there are still plenty of twists and turns to come in the remaining six races. The title battle between reigning champion Max Verstappen and Lando Norris is hotting up nicely, with the gap between the two now 52 points after the Brit took victory ahead of Verstappen in the Singapore Grand Prix.

With races to come in the U.S (Austin), Mexico, Brazil, the U.S again (Las Vegas), Qatar, and Abu Dhabi, and with McLaren on the charge, the Woking based team will be confident of taking both championships back to their team base. McLaren have already usurped Red Bull as the leading constructor, but there is still a bit of work for the papaya team to do to ensure Norris lifts his first world championship.

Sprints to separate the two?

While there is a lot more racing on a Sunday to come, there is the added intrigue of three more Sprint races where valuable points will be up for grabs. Since 2021, Formula One has held Sprint races on Saturdays at designated tracks which are allocated before the start of the season. Points are awarded for finishing in the top eight positions, with eight points awarded for a win, and one point for eighth place. The Sprint race is a standalone event that can be followed on Canada sports betting sites, with its own qualifying and race, but in a title race that could go down to the wire, the Sprint races and the weekends themselves could have a significant bearing on the destination of the driver’s and constructor’s championships.

Less practice for a struggling Red Bull!

While the added jeopardy of more wheel-to-wheel racing means there is more potential for fatal crashes and damage to the car, one of the most critical aspects of a Sprint weekend is the reduced practice time out on track. Teams get a single one-hour practice session, therefore a third of the usual time, out on track to assess different setups and collect data that will be rapidly analyzed and even tested in the simulator back at their respective factories. On the remaining Sprint weekends in Austin, Sao Paulo, and Qatar, the teams essentially must be race-ready by Friday evening.

There is therefore a greater risk factor involved when working out how to set up a car for a specific track, with Austin, Sao Paulo, and Qatar in particularly providing diverse track challenges. For a Red Bull car that has lost a lot of speed to its rivals as the season has progressed, the lack of practice time in these three races could be especially damaging as the Milton Keynes based outfit try to rediscover their winning formula. On the other hand, for a McLaren trending in the other direction, they will want to take maximum advantage of any further Red Bull struggles to increase their lead in the constructor’s standings and propel Norris to his maiden world championship.

