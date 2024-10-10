Key F1 circuits that favour certain drivers and can affect betting

Formula One is not simply a race of speed around a circuit – it’s 200-mile-an-hour chess and there are unique features on every track that can tilt the board in either direction. Some drivers excel on certain circuits because of the layout, the track surface or the elevation. These dynamics are critical if you’re into Formula One bets. And you don’t just back the best driver every week and win consistently.

You need to know the circuits, and you need to know the drivers and how those come together. Now, let’s look at a few specific circuits that favour particular drivers, and how that will affect your bets.

Monaco

Monaco has become a signature destination for Formula One, and for good reason. The streets and curves of this bohemian metropolis are a racetrack where every inch counts. Speed? Not the biggest deal here. Rather, a driver’s skill and the capacity to drive within millimetres of the wall are what really counts. Monaco makes for an almost impossible chase, so qualifying is huge.

But, who are your drivers to look out for? Historically, drivers who can thread the needle and calm themselves under fire do well here. Lewis Hamilton, for example, has proved over and over again that he can drive through the narrow streets of Monaco. And even drivers like Max Verstappen, who likes to go faster, sometimes end up in hot water if they take too many chances (although this may soon change with the arrival of ).

From a betting perspective, Monaco is all about qualifying. If your driver of choice gets pole position, they’re likely to turn that into victory. But never be fooled by the favourite’s propensity for staying the course, and others making little mistakes on the track. The markets like to bet the big guns, so you can really pick a bargain on the less flashy cars that can quietly sneak to the podium.

Silverstone

Silverstone is the hub of British motorsport and one of the fastest circuits on the Formula One calendar. The wide corners and lengthy straights mean that you need some pure speed, but don’t discount those daring souls who like to go fast through Copse, Maggots and Becketts.

Drivers that enjoy racing at speed – Lewis Hamilton, again – have historically flourished at Silverstone. This is a track Hamilton really loves and his record proves it. There, he shifts into another gear while running in front of his hometown supporters. But, in recent years, drivers such as Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have also proved that they can overcome Silverstone’s demands.

If you’re looking to make a bet on Silverstone, it should be on drivers who are good at high-speed circuits and don’t hesitate to be adventurous. Silverstone rewards wild driving and it’s a track you’ve got to know how to run. You could even live bet during the race – as well as the circuit being extremely fast, the race order could change overnight, especially if safety cars intervene.

Circuit of the Americas

(COTA) in Austin, Texas, is a brand-new circuit that quickly established itself as a fan and driver favourite. It’s a mix of sharp straights, technical corners and elevation changes, posing a good driver challenge. It’s also one of the hardest-working tracks on the calendar.

COTA seems to like drivers who are adaptable on all segments of the track. Hamilton has been massively effective, but don’t forget Verstappen, who has been on a tear at this circuit over the past couple of seasons. COTA also does have a habit of delivering close, furious races, so it’s a fantastic place to bet.

When betting on COTA, consider the car’s overall balance and the driver's adaptability. It’s one of those circuits where practice can tell you so much about how the race will run, so be on the lookout for that before betting. Also, make sure to visit for some bonus betting offers. Taking advantage of bonuses is particularly important for this circuit because it is so unpredictable.

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa is known as a driver’s circuit, and for good reason. Spa’s mix of super-fast straights, broad turns and the Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex hammers all aspects of the driver’s arsenal. It’s a huge track too, and the weather varies a bit between parts of the circuit, which adds a new level of mystery.

This is where flexible drivers who are able to adapt and work under the most dynamic circumstances generally excel. Michael Schumacher had a career at Spa, and drivers such as Verstappen and Hamilton have since proved that they can master this monster of a track. But look no further than Fernando Alonso, who has a knack for tough conditions and has been excellent at Spa.

If you are betting on Spa, you should also pay attention to the weather report. If it’s pouring, you can expect chaos in the races and some big upsets. This is where you’ll find favourable odds on wet-running drivers. Spa’s volatility also makes it a prime venue for placing or even safety car finishes (which here tend to be not too unusual).

Monza

Monza is one of Formula One’s oldest and most recognisable circuits, and it has to do with speed. Monza is the "Temple of Speed" with its long straights and steep corners – powerful units and top-end speed are required here. The good drivers are those who are good on the fast stuff, and teams such as Red Bull and Mercedes generally dominate, thanks to their engines.

Monza has treated drivers such as Hamilton and Verstappen kindly, but it’s also a circuit where you can have some surprising finishes, especially around the midfield. It is possible to get lucky because of the high velocity of the track and how big the slipstream is.

Monza is in the game when it comes to betting on straight-line-slow cars. But don’t discount upsets. Lower drag teams can punch above their weight on this track, so top-six or even a podium in the final lap can yield decent returns.

Conclusion

You’re not only betting on who’s going to win a Formula One race. What is different in each circuit, of course, can be a big factor as to who wins. Monaco rewards accuracy, Silverstone is speed-loving, Spa demands flexibility, Monza craves undiluted aggression, and versatile drivers thrive at COTA. The more you know about these dynamics, the better your chance is to make informed bets and capitalise on the odds.

So, next time you fancy wagering on a Formula One race, don’t just bet on the big names. Consider the subtleties of every track and what some drivers look like in various scenarios, and you’ll have a much better chance with your wagers.

