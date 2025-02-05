Robert Doornbos: From the F1 Circuits via Las Vegas to Dubai Ventures

Robert Doornbos built his F1 career on speed and precision. From his early days with Minardi to his time at Red Bull Racing, his approach was defined by adaptability and sharp instincts. After stepping away from the F1 grid, his journey took a new turn. Dubai became the stage for his next chapter. He is no longer behind the wheel, but his influence in the racing world is still there.

High-Stakes in Las Vegas

Robert Doornbos ended his career on the F1 circuits in 2006, long before the first Las Vegas Grand Prix took place in 2023. But that doesn't mean he hasn't had his fair share of adventures there. Before we get into his current involvement, we'd like to share an anecdote from his time there.

Doornbos raced on the streets of Las Vegas in 2007 and delivered a performance worthy of the city's spectacle. Competing in Champ Car, he secured a second place on the temporary circuit. And it was a result that would prove to set the stage for a lucky night that was as dramatic as the race itself.

While staying at the Wynn, Doornbos met a Texan businessman who had never been to a race. A ticket handover changed that. Hours later, with the roar of the engines still fresh in his mind, an invitation followed – entry into the casino's exclusive high-stakes gaming room.

Doornbos declined the high-stakes lifestyle and hesitated until he was handed a $1,000 chip as a gift from the businessman he had just met. A single bet in Roulette, on number 14 – his race car's number – spun the wheel of fate. The ball fell and brought a payout of $36,000. But the celebrations were short-lived. Las Vegas, as usual, had reclaimed its share by sunrise.

Robert Doornbos's Post-Racing Career in Dubai

Leaving the Formula One paddock has not slowed down Robert Doornbos. The precision that once characterized his racing is now the driving force of his business operations in Dubai. Dubai is a city built on innovation and opportunity and has proved to be a platform where his expertise can find a new purpose. This includes Doornbos premium racing simulator company, Build4Performance.

Motorsport remains the core of his work. As an analyst and consultant, his insights on performance and technology are always appreciated. And that's not surprising as his knowledge goes beyond that of most people. Often, it's his involvement in the design of tracks that ensures that new racing facilities meet the standards expected at the highest level. Quite simply, he brings an understanding of what drivers require from a track to every project he is involved in.

Yet another arena for Doornbos

The automotive industry offers another arena for him. There, it's all about high-performance vehicles that attract those who are hungry for exclusive experiences – and who have the money to pay for luxury car dealerships and customized driving programs. When Doornbos hosts or attends events revolving around motorsport culture, the link to the competitive world he once dominated is clear.

Appearances at international gatherings, keynote speeches and collaborations with industry leaders have made him a well-known figure in motorsports in this region. Racing may no longer be the focus, but his quest for excellence remains unchanged.

