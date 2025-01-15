How F1 Teams Strategise Like NFL Defenses

The NFL Playoffs started last weekend and it's exciting to dissect the chances of each team in such a competitive league. American football is up there with Formula 1 as two of the ultimate collective sports in the world.

Although quarterback play tends to grab all the flashes and glory, it's clear that any great quarterback would be worthless without a solid offensive line and skilled players around him. The same goes for Formula 1 drivers, who would have a miserable afternoon at the track without a pit wall to create strategies and a race crew to help execute.

Defensive strategies in NFL vs. F1's defensive driving tactics

It isn't easy to precisely point out how successful a defensive strategy in F1 has worked because there are way too many factors that shape a result. However, those measurements might not be as complex in the NFL, with an array of information available for fans.

In Formula 1, a team can orchestrate a perfect strategy and still lose a Grand Prix, simply because other teams could find a way to be successful differently and also because the drivers' abilities to attack and defend will make a difference.

Cars look similar in Formula 1, but how each machine treats tyres and behaves according to temperature changes and other factors could severely compromise a result. Still, strategists do what they feel is the best according to the telemetry available and the race simulations that teams can check before race weekends.

F1 teams know how much fuel a car is spending per lap during a Grand Prix, the temperature and wear of the brakes, the temperature of fluids and many more statistics that do not jump out of a TV screen for fans, but that are truly shaping how a Grand Prix looks.

One of the most stunning aspects of Formula 1 is that even when cars try to run the roughly 305 km of a Grand Prix in different ways, they could still be only separated by tenths of a second.

Teamwork and adaptability: Notable examples

For example, Michael Schumacher beat the McLarens of Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard in the 1998 Hungarian Grand Prix, but he completed one more pitstop than them. In most races, it would often be slower to have an extra pit stop than the rest, as your speed is limited in the pits. Still, Ferrari's strategy was designed around that, and with refueling available at the time, Schumacher's car was light enough to go faster in the race and compensate the time lost while stopping. Still, he beat the McLarens by nine seconds.

There are many different ways to play defense in the NFL, and just like F1 teams do, defensive coordinators in American Football will look to work toward their unit's strengths to exploit the rival's weaknesses. In the same way that an F1 team knows if their cars are capable of doing a 300 km race with just one pit stop to change tyres, defensive schemes in the NFL are also shaped within the parameters and tendencies of the defensive players.

Accordingly, in the same way you wouldn't see a team try to complete a race on tyres that are worn out on Lap 2, an NFL team will not put a defensive lineman at cornerback to cover the greatest wide receiver in the world. In that sense, there's a comparison between the NFL and F1.

Although the nature of these sports differs tremendously, the adjustments required at high speed are noticeable in both. A Formula 1 team will always have many options for their strategy during a Grand Prix (as Ferrari has constantly shown us). However, a Safety Car period or having to defend an overcut attempt from a car following you throughout the race can and will often alter those plans.

You'd still play within your strategic options, but pit wall strategists must be on point and ready to react.

The same goes for NFL units. Depending on offense or defense, there are predetermined schemes according to the team's strengths and the opposition's nature. However, defensive coordinators must be alert to any positioning of the opposing offense and react accordingly. If the schemes of the offensive team are showing high success with rushing plays, then it's probably a good idea to bring one of the safeties (defensive backs) closer to the line of scrimmage to help out the linebackers.

For example, when facing the Baltimore Ravens with QB Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, two players with an impeccable ability to run with the football, defenses cannot afford to focus on just stopping the passing game. Even if your strength comes from pass coverage, your scheme in that scenario must be created around limiting the rushing impact of Jackson and Henry, who averaged a combined 163.8 yards per game in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Individual impact will always matter in F1 and the NFL

These sports are closer to a chess match than just a kids' game with nothing but fun to solve the encounters. This is high-level planning and strategy, and it's just amazing to dissect and try to understand what each team or pit wall is looking for to enhance their chances of success and, ultimately, win championships.

Obviously, these plans and schemes are not infallible. Any team can put out the perfect strategic plan and still lose. A lot has to go well and drivers and players still need to perform at their best to succeed.

That's why Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are Formula 1 superstars and other drivers couldn't do what they have repeatedly done. Just like how Tom Brady's name is legendary in American football history for his consistent display of greatness under pressure.

