The Rise of Formula 1 Betting: Why More Fans Are Wagering on F1?

Formula 1, usually on the periphery of sports betting, has seen a recent surge propelled by many factors such as the rise in sports betting sites and their sponsorship of teams and athletes.

Now, all the best sports betting sites have a plethora of markets on Formula 1 race events, while global bookmaker Stake is the official title sponsor of the Sauber F1 team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Such endeavors bring to light Formula 1 to audiences in the sports betting arena, who would have not, prior to Stake, fancied Formula 1 as a viable sport to bet on.

The Evolution of Betting in Formula 1

Historical Context

Historically, betting on Formula 1 was not as popular as other sports and many people did not think there were markets to bet on for the sport.

Another thing we consider having contributed to it being on the periphery is the marketability of Formula 1 in the sports betting industry, which was poor but is seeing some improvement currently.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements, along with some improvements in some of the key areas, have contributed to the appeal of Formula 1 betting.

Due to the sports’ complicated or sophisticated nature and the difficulty in getting crucial information for betting, viability was not as it is right now.

Data analytics on things like lap times, speeds and the likes have contributed to the surge we witness today, because bettors can now make informed decisions as it pertains to their bets.

Along with predictive models and AI, bettors are able to forecast clearly and bet with precision on the markets of their choice.

Factors Driving the Popularity of F1 Betting

Global Audience Expansion

As the audience grows, driven by marketable figures that transcend Formula 1 like Lewis Hamilton, so too does the audience.

The former Mercedes driver alone has over 39 million followers on Instagram and that’s a potential audience he carries over to Formula 1 events.

The Formula 1 series alone has grown by 5.7% since 2021 and boasts of an estimated audience of 750 million worldwide.

Diverse Betting Markets

As certain things improve, so do others. And this is the case when it comes to betting markets for Formula 1, which have grown in number throughout the years.

There is much more to bet on now than there was before. Sports bettors can bet on the fastest lap, podium composition, fastest pit car, over/under pit lap and official qualifying winner.

This variety only contributes to the witnessed growth and is two-pronged if looked at carefully.

It works well for the sports bettors and for Formula 1 as an institution as well as betting companies.

Engagement Through Sponsorship

As we had mentioned above, sponsorships of Formula 1 teams by sports betting sites only serve to increase awareness and marketability.

Stakes recent sponsorship of the Sauber F1 is one such sponsorship that has increased awareness of either party and served to drive sports bettors to the various sites in search of the latest betting odds and markets.

The Role of Betting Companies in F1 Sponsorships

Increased Visibility

Betting companies, who themselves have seen an increase owing to technological improvements, are intelligently leveraging the audience numbers mentioned above to improve their brand awareness.

There is a multitude of them, so, the more visible, the better, with a better likelihood of converting the F1 audience into potential customers.

Mutual Benefits

And when it comes to the benefits, they are reciprocal. It’s a win for either party because the receiving sponsored teams receive improved facilities and technology.

This only serves to make them more competitive, while the sports betting sites receive customers and make more profits that they can use for further sponsorships. It is an entire ecosystem.

Regulatory Considerations

The regulatory landscape as it is right now for sponsorships in sports betting is dynamic and slightly contested owing to ethical reasons.

In football for instance, there’s a move to remove the front-shirt sponsorship of betting companies of English Premiership teams.

This might be a move considered in the future for Formula 1, but for now, there is some leeway for sports betting sites to maneuver properly without any hindrances.

The Future of F1 Betting

Projected Trends

The trend will continue on the upward and in line with technological development. Therefore, betting companies will continue penetrating Formula 1, forging mutually beneficial relationships.

Innovations on the Horizon

The continued rise in AI technologies such as DeepSeek and data driven models will definitely continue to influence Formula 1 betting because of the convenience they offer sports bettors.

