The 2024 F1 World Championship season is headed towards its finale in early December possibly with both titles up for grabs. This campaign could easily be described as the best since the return of the 'Ground Effect' Formula 1 cars in 2022.

Amazingly, Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes have each taken multiple victories this year, with only Red Bull failing to do so with its two drivers.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris possibly finishing the season with a great championship fight, do not miss out on the racing action. As we write this piece, there are four Grands Prix and two Sprints left in the 24-race calendar. As a heads up, if you’re traveling internationally, using tools like the ExpressVPN Chrome extension can help ensure smooth, secure connections—ideal for staying updated on F1 races and results from anywhere in the world.

Without further ado, let us take a quick review of some of the best moments we've witnessed in the 2024 F1 season:

1. Red Bull surpasses Williams on the all-time wins list

Although Red Bull is on a 10-race winless streak, the team got off to a hot start in 2024, winning seven of the first 10 races with Max Verstappen. As the Dutchman won the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Red Bull reached 115 Formula 1 victories in its history, thus breaking a tie with Williams Racing and taking fourth place in the all-time winners list among Constructors.

Ferrari (248), McLaren (188), and Mercedes (128) are the only teams ahead of Red Bull on the list.

2. Lando Norris' maiden Formula 1 win

In his 110th race, McLaren's Lando Norris finally broke through to take his maiden Formula 1 victory. The British driver achieved the feat in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix after starting fifth on the grid. Although he had a bit of help from a well-timed Safety Car, Norris displayed solid pace and concentration to take the trophy home.

The victory made Norris the 114th winner in F1 history and the 21st British winner.

3. Charles Leclerc wins his home race and repeats the feat at Ferrari's home

On 26 May 2024, Charles Leclerc arrived at the Circuit de Monaco with a purpose. The Monegasque was looking to break the drought and win his home Grand Prix for the first time. Although the race wasn't a smooth one for those around him, the Monegasque delivered.

After scoring the 250th Pole Position for Scuderia Ferrari on Saturday, Leclerc drove a faultless race to win on Sunday. The win made him the first Monegasque to win at home in F1 (since 1950) and only the second Monegasque to win the Monaco Grand Prix, after Louis Chiron in 1931.

Later in the season, Leclerc took a hugely popular win in Ferrari's home race. He won the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Monza with a magnificent strategy and supreme concentration to keep McLaren's Oscar Piastri behind. The win sent the Tifosi into a frenzy and was Leclerc's second victory at Ferrari's home (he had done it in 2019).

4. Lewis Hamilton returns to victory after 945 days

One of the biggest moments of the season came in the 2024 British Grand Prix. Having been immersed in his longest winless drought —56 races—, Hamilton won the event at Silverstone ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

It was Hamilton's 104th win, his first after 945 days and his ninth British GP win. In his home event, Hamilton set the record for most wins in a single Grand Prix, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher, who won the French GP eight times.

Hamilton also has eight victories in the Hungarian GP. The seven-time champion's previous win had come in the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: