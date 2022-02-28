2022 Alfa Romeo C42 F1 Car launch pictures

Alfa Romeo C42 F1 car completes successful shakedown
Robert Kubica testing the Alfa Romeo C42
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the pre-season track session prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 23 to 25, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
88 KUBICA Robert (pol), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action with road cars Stelvio and Giulia during the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen filming day prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 27, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen filming day prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 27, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, during the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen filming day prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 27, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Race Service group photo during the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen filming day prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from February 27, 2022 in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
Alfa livery not looking too shabby at all. Only flaw is the wheel covers. They should've been in red only, but it's ok.