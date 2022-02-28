2022 Alfa Romeo C42 F1 Car launch pictures

28 February 2022 by    1 min read
Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the Alfa Romeo C42, this F1 car was launched on Sunday 27th of February 2022. This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by the Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas and Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou.

Here you can find the Alfa Romeo Racing C41 2021 Launch video

