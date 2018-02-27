F1 Wallpaper

2018 Toro Rosso STR13 F1 car launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the Toro Rosso STR13, this F1 car was launched on Monday 26th of February 2018. This car will be raced in the 2018 F1 season by F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.



