2018 Toro Rosso STR13 F1 car launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the Toro Rosso STR13, this F1 car was launched on Monday 26th of February 2018. This car will be raced in the 2018 F1 season by F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.
Toro Rosso STR13 brendon Hartley testing day 1 Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain.
Monday 26 February 2018.
Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso SRT13 testing day 1 Catalunya Barcelona 2018
Brendon Hartley & Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso car launch 2018 STR13
