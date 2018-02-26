2018 Force India VJM11 F1 car launch pictures

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the Force India VJM11, this F1 car was launched on Sunday 25th of February 2018. This car will be raced in the 2018 F1 season by F1 drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 and Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team unveil the Sahara Force India F1 VJM11.
Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
The Sahara Force India F1 VJM11.
Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
The Sahara Force India F1 VJM11 with Andrew Green (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Technical Director; Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team; Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1; Otmar Szafnauer (USA) Sahara Force India F1 Chief Operating Officer.
Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
The Sahara Force India F1 VJM11 is revealed.
Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
(L to R): Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1.
Formula One Testing, Day 1, Monday 26th February 2018. Barcelona, Spain.
(L to R): Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team with Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Sahara Force India F1 Team Development Driver and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1.
Sahara Force India F1 Team Studio Shoot, Friday 16th February 2018. Silverstone, England.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!