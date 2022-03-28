A classic Max-Charles duel in F1 Saudi by Peter Windsor

A sensational Saudi Arabian GP featured a race-long battle between Red Bull and Ferrari - initially with Sergio Perez capitalising on his pole and, subsequently, with Max Verstappen filling the mirror of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

In the end it was Max who took the flag first - but only after a classic pass-and-repass duel under the Saudi night sky. Carlos Sainz and Perez finished third and fourth - and Mercedes' George Russell placed fifth for Mercedes. In this video Peter Windsor analyses the day's events and looks forward to the next big battle, in Melbourne, Australia, on April 10.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: