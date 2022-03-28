A classic Max-Charles duel in F1 Saudi by Peter Windsor
A sensational Saudi Arabian GP featured a race-long battle between Red Bull and Ferrari - initially with Sergio Perez capitalising on his pole and, subsequently, with Max Verstappen filling the mirror of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.
In the end it was Max who took the flag first - but only after a classic pass-and-repass duel under the Saudi night sky. Carlos Sainz and Perez finished third and fourth - and Mercedes' George Russell placed fifth for Mercedes. In this video Peter Windsor analyses the day's events and looks forward to the next big battle, in Melbourne, Australia, on April 10.
I don't think it is fair that the leading car does not get DRS. It seems that, if you are leading you are forced to allow the car behind you to pass.
Name of the game, driver in front has to make sure to stay out of drs range otherwise he will be passed, then he can use it to get back again makes good racing.
K. Mag did well, once he's racing fit and strengthens his neck muscles got a good chance of getting serious points, come on Haas give him some new bits worth investing., bits for the car i mean.
Bring back Masi, sir Lulu & mercedes already complaining of late calls on safety car issues. I could have had more points Guys.
Wonder how interesting the last 3 races would have been without the safety car, needs mentioning and addressing as people are being fooled into thinking f1 has never been better and more competitive.