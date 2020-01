As Lewis Hamilton’s team mate at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas finds himself consistently measured against a driver who many consider as best of all time. But far from being overawed, the gritty Finn actively relishes the challenge, and has become a consistent race-winning threat.

On this week’s show Bottas opens up about mental resilience, motivation and self-development, and also gives us a fascinating look into his private life: beards, dogs and - yes - porridge...





