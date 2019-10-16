Ralf Schumacher 2019 Beyond the Grid interview

He was a driver for whom much was expected, arriving in F1 as the younger brother of a double world champion. And though today Ralf Schumacher doesn’t rate his achievements that highly, those who raced against him will tell you the six-time Grand Prix winner was one of the quickest and most underestimated of his era.

On this week’s show, Ralf discusses being a racing dad to up-and-comer son David, what it was like to race brother Michael Schumacher at the highest level, why he was never friends with team mates, and much more...

