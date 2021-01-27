Mattia Binotto 2020 Beyond the Grid podcast

The job of Ferrari team principal is arguably the most prestigious in Formula 1 – but it’s also the one that undoubtedly carries the most pressure. The man whose task it is to lead the Scuderia right now is Mattia Binotto, who joins us on this week’s show.

Binotto is a Ferrari lifer, having joined the team straight out of university and worked numerous roles over his 25 years stay. He tells us all about that journey, which included working as an engineer for Michael Schumacher, as well as the joyous highs and intense lows of managing Ferrari over recent years. There’s also plenty of chat about Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel, plus discussion on how he intends to guide the team back to the front in the years to come…

Check out more items on this website about: