F1 Nation: 2023 Spanish F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Max Verstappen's mastery was the talk of the town during the Spanish Grand Prix. With the fastest times in all three practice sessions, qualifying, and even securing the fastest lap, Verstappen cruised to his 40th career Grand Prix win. This exceptional performance propelled him a staggering 53 points ahead in the Drivers' World Championship.

In this week's F1 Nation podcast, our host Tom Clarkson is accompanied by Christian Menath from MotorsportMagazin.com and Jesus Balseiro from Diario AS. The esteemed guests delve into why we should appreciate the unmatched prowess displayed by the double World Champion.

Question marks hang over Mercedes as they struggle to regain their former glory. Yet, a glimmer of hope emerged from the double podium in Barcelona. Lewis Hamilton, who secured second place, and George Russell, who impressively charged from 12th to third, shared their thoughts on the recent improvements.

Fernando Alonso, not to be outdone, delivers a bold promise for the Canadian Grand Prix. In the face of Mercedes leapfrogging Aston Martin in the Constructors' Standings, Alonso declares, "In Canada, we'll crush them." However, in his home race, the Spanish Grand Prix, Alonso only managed to clinch the seventh place, trailing behind teammate Lance Stroll.

The panel further scrutinizes the challenging race days faced by Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris. To lighten the mood, Esteban Ocon graces the podcast following his robust P8 finish, fresh off the back of a Monaco podium.

Stay tuned for more reviews and discussions on F1 Nation, the platform where the thrill of F1 comes to life.

