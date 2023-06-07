Neil Oatley 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

The prominence of McLaren in the realm of Formula 1 racing is a tribute to a legacy of exceptional triumph. The squad has bagged eight Constructor's championships and has been the home to an illustrious line of World Champions who have left indelible marks on the sport. This glorious past is the brainchild of remarkable individuals such as Neil Oatley, whose profound knowledge and skill set has been an asset to F1 for nearly fifty years. In the world of F1, such a long-standing presence translates to a lasting legacy.

Neil Oatley first came into the limelight as a race engineer with Williams in the closing years of the 1970s. His significant contributions were instrumental in securing Williams' first Grand Prix win and the subsequent World Championships for Alan Jones and Keke Rosberg in the early part of the 1980s. However, his time as McLaren's chief designer truly cemented his place as one of the most impactful engineers in history. Between 1989 and 1999, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Mika Hakkinen clinched World Championships in vehicles masterminded by Oatley.

In an engaging discussion with Tom Clarkson, Neil takes a walk down memory lane, revisiting some of the most remarkable moments from his phenomenal career. He provides a sneak peek into what it felt like working alongside some of the most legendary drivers and witnessing first-hand the intense rivalry between Senna and Prost. Additionally, Neil provides insights to Tom about how the dynamics between the engineer and driver roles have transformed over time, his ongoing contributions to McLaren, and much more.

