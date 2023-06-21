F1 Nation: 2023 Canadian F1 GP Podcast Review

Max Verstappen has further expanded his Championship advantage to an impressive 69 points after clinching the top spot at the Canadian Grand Prix, thus matching Ayrton Senna's tally of 41 race victories and marking Red Bull's centennial win in the realm of Formula 1.

Joining forces with Tom Clarkson to dissect another weekend of Verstappen supremacy are Natalie Pinkham and L’Equipe's own Fred Ferret. With four consecutive victories under his belt, Verstappen is showing no signs of slowing down. However, have Aston Martin and Mercedes started to close the gap with Red Bull, more than ever before in this season?

In other noteworthy performances, Alex Albon celebrated his finest result with Williams, pulling off an impressive 58 laps on the hard tyre and demonstrating a defensive prowess that earned him a seventh-place finish. Aside from the top three contenders, you'll gain insights from Red Bull Motorsport Advisor Helmut Marko, Mercedes Head of Trackside Engineering Andrew Shovlin, Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur, past Canadian GP victor Jean Alesi, McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: