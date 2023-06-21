Red Bull Racing Podcast: Talking Bull feat. strategy, aerodynamics, terrain and life

Welcome to the third installment of the Talking Bull series! In this edition, we bring you an engaging conversation with three incredibly talented women who each hold unique positions within the Team, all made possible by The Official Oracle Red Bull Racing Podcast, sponsored by HP Poly. This exclusive content offers a rare insight into the operations of the Team.

In this month's episode, we engage with Hannah Schmitz, who holds the important position of Principal Strategy Engineer, Ana Groom, an Aerodynamics Engineer, and Rosanne Elvin, a Simulator Terrain Modeller. These dynamic women open up about the responsibilities that come with their respective roles and recount the journey that landed them a spot on the Team.

Furthermore, each guest brings forth an intriguing item for inclusion in our 'Oracle Red Bull Racing in 100 Objects' hall of fame. They also respond to a plethora of queries from our fan base. To top it off, we have a fun game lined up towards the end to test their mettle. Stay tuned!

