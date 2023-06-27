F1 Nation: 2023 Austrian F1 GP Preview Podcast

As we head to Austria, Red Bull Racing has a lot to celebrate. They've joined the prestigious group of Formula 1 constructors with over 100 Grand Prix victories, thanks to Max Verstappen's triumphant performance in the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen, the Dutch dynamo, holds a solid 69-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers' championship. And with the Red Bull Ring playing host to the season's second sprint race, there's an opportunity to pile on even more points this weekend.

F1 aficionado Tom Clarkson is teaming up with 1996 World Champion Damon Hill to dissect the turning points of the Championship in the past trio of races. After a standout podium finish in Canada, where Verstappen was accompanied by F1 veterans Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, Clarkson and Hill engage in a fascinating discourse. They ponder the distinctive qualities they would select from each of these top drivers to craft the ultimate World Champion, a conversation sparked by the driver rating categories of EA SPORTS F1 23.

In addition to this, the exciting rivalry between Aston Martin and Mercedes is up for discussion, as well as the improvements seen from Ferrari and Williams after their strong showings in Montreal. Andrea Stella, the Team Principal of McLaren, also joins the conversation to discuss the team's planned upgrades for the upcoming races. To round things off, Clarkson and Hill address fan queries in their segment, 'Ask The Nation.' To get your question featured in a future episode, send a voicenote to [email protected].

